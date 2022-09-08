Sen. Ted Cruz, Port CEO hope for swift resolution on new Harbor Bridge Project

"Its frustrating, its maddening to look at the empty concrete pylons, and see it halted in construction. I know this has been a long and painful process," Cruz said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Senator Ted Cruz paid a visit to the Port of Corpus Christi Tuesday, where he addressed many issues including concerns regarding the new Harbor Bridge Project.

"Today Corpus Christi is a booming energy metropolis," Cruz said.

Cruz joined Port executives for an hour tour of the inner harbor to see first hand the business of moving ships. The Port of Corpus Christi is setting new records in the amount of tonnage, but has also become the leading port for crude export in the entire country.

"In the ten years I've been in the senate, I've viewed an important part of my job as being an advocate and champion for the Port of Corpus Christi," Cruz said. "Helping lead the effort to provide the funds to deepen and widen the port so more commerce can come in through this port producing jobs, producing opportunity in the Coastal Bend."

Along with the massive movement of commerce, there is something else that was hard to miss on the tour, the uncompleted Harbor Bridge Project.

Three weeks have passed since the Texas Department of Transportation demanded that work be stopped on the cable-stayed portion of the new bridge.

That's the portion of the bridge that goes over the ship channel.

TxDOT stated the design flaws were so serious that it could collapse under certain conditions. 3NEWS asked Cruz if he has been briefed on the issue.

"Its frustrating, its maddening to look at the empty concrete pylons, and see it halted in construction," Cruz said. "I know this has been a long and painful process of multiple designs that were initially deemed safe and then subsequently not deemed safe."

Cruz said safety is the utmost priority, but because of its impact on the Port. He hopes to see it finally fixed and built.

"Because at the higher height, it will enable much larger vessels to come in and out of the port," Cruz said.

The construction of the bridge is something being watched around the world. Upon its completion, it would attract billions in investment and thousands of new jobs.

Port CEO Sean Strawbridge said he is thankful for the Cruz's visit and support. He adds that he has reached out to TxDOT leadership.

"The message I delivered to them is, get this figured out. Safety is absolutely paramount, but it needs to be figured out," Strawbridge said. "We have waited a long time and this region can not go with burdens on its transportation network."

Strawbridge also added that he is hoping for a swift resolution.

