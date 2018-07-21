CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Sen. Ted Cruz coastal bend trip consisted of having a roundtable discussion with Mayor Pat Rios, County Judge Burt Mills, and other local officials.

Community leaders briefed Cruz on the recovery efforts since he last visited Rockport.

Cruz then visited areas in the coastal town devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

