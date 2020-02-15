CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Senator John Cornyn has proposed new legislation that would ban online sales of e-cigarettes to children.

Cornyn was visiting Driscoll Children's Hospital and listening to medical professionals, school officials, and young people in Corpus Christi who say they would like to see more local efforts to curb vaping and e-cigarette use.

The roundtable discussion also focused on Cornyn's proposed legislation and their desire for stronger laws regarding vaping and e-cigarettes.

"This is going to take everyone here today to get involved. A lot of this has to do with self-education, and people recognize it. Hey, this is a danger to my life, to my health, to my future," Cornyn said.

The proposed legislation requires online retailers to verify the age of customers. It would require an adult to be present for delivery, and shipping packages would be labeled as containing tobacco products.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: