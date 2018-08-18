Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Senator Ted Cruz made a stop in Alice Friday night, as part of his re-election campaign.

Cruz spoke about many topics including plan parenthood funding, gun rights, immigration and the border wall.

Cruz is in the process of negotiating with senate democrats if they can come together on a bipartisan agreement that keeps families together and respects immigration laws.

The campaign is to keep Cruz' Senate seat in the upcoming midterm elections. Polls leading up to midterm elections show the race between Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke reasonably close.

"If Congressman O'Rourke gets what he wants if next year Democrats take control of Congress and begin impeaching the President. The next two years Washington will be paralyzed by partisan gridlock and warfare and a political circus and all the good progress we've seen of low taxes low regulations will grind to a halt that's not good for South Texas," Cruz said.

Cruz will be in Corpus Christi 10 a.m. Saturday at the House of Rock before he heads out to Victoria.

O'Rourke was in Corpus Christi last week as part of his campaign.

Cruz and O'Rourke face off Nov. 6.

