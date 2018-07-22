CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Senator Cruz saw Rockport when buildings were torn and twisted and mobile homes were flipped over. This time around his visit was a lot more promising.

One of many stops Cruz made was at the construction site of a boat barn.

"I saw it just days after the hurricane where you had boats thrown down, I mean absolute devastation," Cruz said.

Now, he is able to see how the facility is building rebuilt.

Cruz said that's his objective is to see how all of the gulf coast is recovering and make sure that information gets back to congress.

"One of the roles that I've been able to play, and I think it's helpful is hearing the concerns from local fire departments, police chiefs, sheriffs, and mayors and county judges, and making sure the federal government is responding to them," he said.

