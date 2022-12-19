Senior citizens hand wrap presents for foster children ahead of Christmas

The initiative is something residents at the Viera Senior Living Center said is a way to give back to the community this holiday season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local senior citizens ae doing their part to make sure every child in the Coastal Bend has a Christmas present.

Monday afternoon at the Viera Senior Living Center on Airline Road, the residents hand-wrapped toys for children in foster care with CASA of the Coastal Bend.

The initiative is something residents at the living center said is a way to give back to the community this holiday season.

"It just makes the residents here feel good to do something for people that don't have as much as we do," said Viera resident Lorene Ballantyne.

