Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Tuesday was not only a day of remembrance for some residents, it was all about giving back as a day of service.

Volunteers spent the day at the Lindale Senior Center creating a full breakfast spread for Corpus Christi's first responders.

Back in 2009, Congress first designated Sept. 11 as a National Day of Service. According to volunteers, Tuesday's event was all about showing their appreciation for the men and women who serve and protect.

"It is a horrible event that occurred but it is a day to remember how we came together as a nation and how we continue to come together as a community," said Ericka Madonado, director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Each volunteer is over the age of 55 years old and spends their retirement giving back to the community.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII