CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many students are having a hard time dealing with the new routines in their everyday academic lives.



Then, the anxiety of the school year coming to an end, and not knowing if you will see some of your friends again can be quite daunting.



Seniors over at Tuloso Midway High School say they are now put in an even tougher position approaching graduation.

Just last week, the Tuloso Midway Independent School District decided that they would hold their graduation over two nights.



The Tuloso Midway Independent School District said in a statement, "half of the graduating class will graduate on Thursday, and the other half will graduate on Friday night. Graduation time is 7:30 p.m. and seating will be limited.”

Blaire Perez, a Senior at Tuloso Midway High School, says she feels like her whole class has played a huge part in her life, and they entered school together and want to exit together.

Due to limited seating, students are now forced to only choose two guests for their designated graduation night.

“All we are asking is we have the same opportunity as others. Me, being someone with divorced parents, has to choose two out of four people who have played a big part in my life,” said Senior, Blaire Perez.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District and Calallen Independent School District are having their graduation ceremonies in one night, as opposed to Tuloso Midway’s ceremony being split into two nights.



Blair and other Seniors from Tuloso Midway High School gathered on Sunday evening at Big Sams off McKenzie Road for a peaceful unification.



The students practicing their First Amendment rights received a lot of backlash from the community.



According to the group of Seniors, some people even called the police to complain that they were blocking off the road and disturbing the peace.

However, the Seniors from Tuloso Midway High School say they were not blocking the road or causing any harm.



The Seniors from Tuloso Midway High School say they do not want to be viewed as inconsiderate or ungrateful, but they just want to make their families proud.

