Graduation season continued Friday in the Coastal Bend with Port Aransas High School walking the stage.

On Saturday seniors from Ray, Carroll, and Veterans Memorial High School will be walking across the stage at the American Bank Center.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII