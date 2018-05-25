May is the time when area high school seniors will be graduating and moving on to college.

On Thursday the top ten seniors from each Corpus Christi independent school district high school were recognized for their hard work. Each student got to invite their favorite teacher.

"She's always just been that mother figure at school that we needed. Like if we ever need to go to her room, she would let us or need to talk about something she would let us go in there," said Amy Webber, a teacher at Mary Carroll High School.

"He's given me a lot of confidence along the way, he's always been there for me," senior Patrick Medina said.

The seniors honored could invite their parents and one educator who has made an impact on their life.

"I met Miss. Weber through the AVID program and so she's been my avid teacher for four years," senior Jenna Lawrence said.

"If you ask any teacher on our campus that has had Jenna in class they will tell you that she is just a phenomenal student and person. She has," Webber said. "She's very special."

Medina invited his speech teacher.

"As soon as I found out we could bring a teacher, I immediately thought Oh Mr. Gongora," Medina said.

Jason Gongora met Medina when he was a sophomore and said the future Longhorn is wise beyond his years.

"This is somebody who I think get's it. Get's it in life. He understands the path to success and you know I guess I always wanted to keep tabs on him and vice versa," Gongora said.

Gongora hopped over to Veteran's Memorial, but that hasn't stopped him from still being a positive influence in Medina's life.

"He's always there for me whenever I need him. Even when he's at vets. I can ask for help from him," Medina said.

A bond the students and teachers will never forget.

"These kids need somebody at school that's not part of the family life or whatever to go to talk to, to give them support," Webber said.

