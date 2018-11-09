Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Some senior citizens in the Coastal Bend are doing Ageless Art. It's an art program being held thanks to a grant from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Rachel Payne is the art educator for the class and said art truly is ageless and has seen that first-hand when comparing her art to the seniors she is teaching.

"And then I see that next to what my 90-year-old student can do, and it's just thrilling. So art is ageless, and the people that show up here are ageless in their expression, so it's really cool," Payne said.

Student Mary Solis who is taking part in the class has unleashed a new side of herself.

"I didn't know I was this creative. I feel like the younger me comes out, so I enjoy it," Solis said.

According to Payne, the class is meant to go past the surface level.

"I think it is a good way to help with memory, to help with stress management. And creativity when we can do it on paper also helps to do it in life," Payne said.

Solis is a widow, and the class is helping her grieve.

"I met new people, and it's just a real outlet to escape what's back home, just sitting at home watching TV," Solis said.

The eight-course is being held at Broadmoor Park, Northwest, and Garden Senior Community Center.

