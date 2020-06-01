CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have a child or know one with sensory issues, then you should head to your local library. Nueces County public libraries are now circulating sensory backpacks.

The backpacks are an all-in-one take-home kit designed to help kids on the autism spectrum or with sensory issues build life skills, social skills, and reading comprehension.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission recently awarded a $10,000 grant to Nueces County libraries under its Texas Reads grant program. According to Assistant County Librarian Crystal Drillen, the backpacks are a great help for kids, and they would love to do more kits for other needs.

"We're hoping to do other backpacks, other kits. Maybe like hospital kits for kids that are scared to go to the hospital or dentist kits for those that are scared to go to the dentist so they can kinda relax and calm down," Drillen said.

The backpacks can be checked out for two weeks and include tips, worksheets, and more to help out kids who need them.

The sensory backpack program started in 2020.

