TSA holds Sensory Sensitive Sunday

Every 3rd Sunday during the winter and spring months, families with children with sensory sensitivities will be able to enjoy the Aquarium in a quieter environment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the Texas State Aquarium’s Diversity & Inclusion Initiative, Sensory Sensitive Sundays are coming back to the TSA.

Families with children who have sensory sensitivities can now enjoy the aquarium in a quiet, specialized fashion.

The event will feature modified animal presentations, lowered music, and designated quiet zones. Special signage will be posted to let families know what to expect in an area, such as free-flying birds, lights, or music changes.

Sensory Sensitive Sunday will happen every 3rd Sunday during the winter and spring season. The full list of dates is as follows:

January 16, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

February 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

March 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

April 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

May 15, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Tickets are available for pre-sale by emailing mpena@txstateaq.org.

Sensory Sensitive Sunday events are included with your membership!

Support for the Diversity & Inclusion Initiative is provided in part by a partnership with the Driscoll Health Plan.

