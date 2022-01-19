'Señor Cheesehead': Local Packers Superfan gains national attention

Corpus Christi resident Marcos Flores is becoming known for his larger than life gameday persona all while celebrating his Hispanic heritage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you plan to catch the Green Bay and 49'rs play off game this weekend, you might spot a Packers superfan in the crowd sporting some South Texas flair.

A Corpus Christi man is gaining national attention for his larger than life gameday persona all while celebrating his Hispanic heritage.

Marcos Flores also known as 'Señor Cheesehead' might be from South Texas, but he isn't a Cowboys fan. His heart belongs to Green Bay, stating that everything started from him watching Brett Favre back in the 90s on TV.

'Señor Cheesehead' stuck with the team and it was 2015 when a surprise birthday trip from his wife to Lambeau Field in Green Bay turned this fan into an unofficial mascot of sorts.

"I told her I wanted to do something a little different, make this memorable, bring my heritage with me to Lambeau Field and let everybody know where I was coming from," Flores said.

Dawning his sombrero, Flores turned to custom suit makers in Guadalajara, Mexico to complete the look, and the rest is history.

"Attended 18 games. I'm usually sitting in the front row with this sombrero dressed in a green and gold mariachi outfit," Flores said.

Putting smiles on faces wherever he goes, his trademark look has gained national media attention. Flores even caught the eye of running back Aaron Jones who actually reached out to him on social media.

"He messaged me, sent him a sombrero, he's been rocking it ever since," Flores said.

The two bonded.

"This is a game ball that was given to me by Aaron Jones, Sunday night football, Packers, Bears, Lambeau Field right after me putting my sombrero on top of his head celebrating the touchdown," Flores said.