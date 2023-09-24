Separate overnight and early morning fires displace one family, sends one individual to hospital for smoke inhalation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were busy over night and early this morning as they worked to put out two separate house fires.
The first one happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Lanier Drive, near Crosstown Expressway and Prescott Street.
Corpus Christi fire officials said the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived, but fire units were able though to safely put out the blaze within 15 minutes.
Residents in the home are currently displaced due to the extent of the damage, but no injuries were reported. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
Several hours later, another fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Casa Rosa St. near Ray High School.
Two people were able to make it out of the house--one of them though had to be taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
This fire was put out within 10 minutes, but officials say its cause remains under investigation.
