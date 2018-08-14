Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — June 2018 unemployment is at a decade low from previous Junes here in the Coastal Bend according to Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend executive director Monika de la Garza.

She discussed the latest employment trends, where there is work, and the September 19 Career Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

