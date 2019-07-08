BEEVILLE, Texas — A McConnell Unit correctional sergeant was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight Tuesday after getting into an altercation with an inmate, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to TDCJ Director of Communications Jeremy Desel, the incident happened at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday. A 30-year-old correctional sergeant got into an altercation with a 29-year-old offender and staff responded, subduing the offender.

The correctional sergeant was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi and at last check was responding to care and is expected to recover, according to the TDCJ. The incident is currently under investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.

Authorities said the offender involved in the altercation is serving a 40-year sentence for a murder in Bexar County. He could now face additional charges.

