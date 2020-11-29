Robstown Sergeant dies after complications from an illness

Sgt. Singleterry was an officer for nearly 27 years and began his duty with Robstown in 1994.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — There's some sad news out of the City of Robstown as the police department had to lay one of their own to rest.

Sergeant Samuel Carlos Singleterry passed away on November 24 after complications from an illness, according to the Robstown Police Department.

Sgt. Singleterry was an officer for nearly 27 years and began his duty with Robstown in 1994. After seven years of service, he was then promoted to Sergeant.

Awards

Medal of Valor

Life Saving Award

Meritorious Award

Pistol Master

Tactical Squad

Noteworthy Positions

S.W.A.T. Commander

Field Training Officer

Field Training Sergeant

Bike Patrol

Honor Guard

Narcotics Sergeant

Patrol Sergeant

Master Peace Officer

A Prayer Service was be held at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown. He was laid to rest at the Memorial Park Cemetery on Nov. 28.

