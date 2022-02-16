Program offers free childcare to service industry employees

The deadline to apply for assistance from the Service Industry Recovery Program is March 30.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families across the Coastal Bend who might need assistance may have a chance to receive free childcare for an entire year.

With the pandemic still impacting families, some have found it difficult to receive support or have consistency in their lives. Greenwood Molina Children’s Center Executive Director Christina Martinez said many parents have come to her in hope of finding childcare.

“I had actually a couple of parents coming by and they were looking into child care,” Martinez said, “and as they figured out that the cost was going to be $5,600 a month for their child to come here, that was something that they really couldn't do.”

The Service Industry Recovery Program aims to help low-wage service workers who may find it difficult to find or afford childcare. Those who want to apply for the program must do so before March 30.

Xena Mercado with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said the program is highly needed to give workers a level chance to get back into the swing of things.

“Just trying to make sure that parents are able to have that quality child care available who are working in the service industry. Child care was a huge barrier to being able to go back to work,” Mercado said.

Without many options to choose from, Martinez said she was able to refer a couple of families who were in dire need of assistance to the program.

“Once they did look into it, they were able to see that they got the help that they needed, and they were able to actually enroll their children,” Martinez said. "So out of the three families, we did get two families that were able to enroll because of the program.”

If residents are interested in the program or know someone who may need additional assistance, click here.

