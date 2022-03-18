Services announced for Lauro Cavazos, Kingsville native and first Hispanic to serve on Cabinet

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Lauro Cavazos, a Kingsville native and the first Hispanic to serve on a presidential Cabinet.

Cavazos died Tuesday in Concord, Mass. He was 95 years old.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25 at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. A reception will be at the King Ranch Museum/Ice House.

Cavazos, was born in Kingsville, Texas, in 1927 and went on to become president of Texas Tech University from 1980-88.

On Aug. 9, 1988, President Ronald Reagan announced that he would nominate Cavazos to be Secretary of Education, a position Cavazos would hold until his resignation in 1990.

Cavazos even wrote a book several years back chronicling his life from the King Ranch to the secretary of education. Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate first met him at his book signing in town.

"He wrote a book. It's been several years back for five years ago and he was here in Kingsville for a book signing and I had the opportunity to Medium," Fugate said. "He's a great gentleman, a great Texan, and just really, really a great American."

State senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa also knew Dr. Cavazos and had this to say about his passing.

"We saw him very much take the lead and making sure that not only our teachers but our students had the best education opportunities as possible," Hinojosa said.

