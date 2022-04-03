Services to be held Saturday for Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mayor Bujan Community Scholarship Fund.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Memorial services are set to be held Saturday for Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan. He passed away last month after a battle with cancer.

Bujan served the City of Port Aransas for eight years as a member of the city council and spent the last six years as the Mayor of Port Aransas. He was a strong voice in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey that ripped through the Coastal Bend in August 2017.

"We could not celebrate Charles’ life without noting the work he did for the community after Harvey’s devastation. Mayor Bujan spent day and night working with local, state, and federal officials to ensure that Port Aransas was rebuilt and that her residents could put their lives back together. He was and always will be part of 'Port Aransas Strong,' " his obituary reads.

Services will be held Saturday at the Port Aransas Civic Center at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mayor Bujan Community Scholarship Fund.

The Mayor Bujan Community Scholarship Fund – American Bank 216 S. Alister Street, Port Aransas, TX 78373.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.