Services resume at Corpus Christi Medical Center ER 24/7 in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas — Corpus Christi Medical Center has resumed services at ER 24/7 in Rockport.

Previously, the City of Rockport was experiencing power outages and water pressure issues and the electric power and water has been restored.

ER 24/7 Rockport is currently accepting ambulances and walk-in patients.

In addition to ER 24/7 Rockport, here is a list of Corpus Christi Medical Center’s hospital and freestanding emergency rooms that are open.

  • Bay Area, 7101 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
  • Doctors Regional, 3315 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78411
  • ER 24/7 Portland, 1702 US-181, Suite A-11, Portland, TX 78374
  • ER 24/7 Northwest, 13725 Northwest Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78410

