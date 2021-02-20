Services resume at Corpus Christi Medical Center ER 24/7 in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas — Corpus Christi Medical Center has resumed services at ER 24/7 in Rockport.
Previously, the City of Rockport was experiencing power outages and water pressure issues and the electric power and water has been restored.
ER 24/7 Rockport is currently accepting ambulances and walk-in patients.
In addition to ER 24/7 Rockport, here is a list of Corpus Christi Medical Center’s hospital and freestanding emergency rooms that are open.
- Bay Area, 7101 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
- Doctors Regional, 3315 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78411
- ER 24/7 Portland, 1702 US-181, Suite A-11, Portland, TX 78374
- ER 24/7 Northwest, 13725 Northwest Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78410
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- Freeze warning over: City asks residents to stop dripping faucets, check for leaks
- Taft Police Department: Individuals are selling expired meat from dumpsters at a discount. Do not buy it.
- Del Mar College online courses resume Monday, college yet to determine when face-to-face classes will resume