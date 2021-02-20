Services resume at Corpus Christi Medical Center ER 24/7 in Rockport

ER 24/7 Rockport is currently accepting ambulances and walk-in patients.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Corpus Christi Medical Center has resumed services at ER 24/7 in Rockport.

Previously, the City of Rockport was experiencing power outages and water pressure issues and the electric power and water has been restored.

ER 24/7 Rockport is currently accepting ambulances and walk-in patients.

In addition to ER 24/7 Rockport, here is a list of Corpus Christi Medical Center’s hospital and freestanding emergency rooms that are open.

Bay Area, 7101 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412



Doctors Regional, 3315 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78411



ER 24/7 Portland, 1702 US-181, Suite A-11, Portland, TX 78374



ER 24/7 Northwest, 13725 Northwest Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78410



For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.