Seven COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this weekend including first to distribute Johnson & Johnson vaccine

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the goal is to vaccinate 12,000 people before the weekend is over.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni announced there will be seven vaccine clinics taking place between Friday and Saturday in the Coastal Bend.



According to Zanoni, they are aiming to vaccinate 12,000 people before the weekend is over.

This weekend's distributions, which are made up of separate first-dose and second-dose clinics, will take place at different sites. On Saturday, March 6, there will be clinics held at both West Oso and Roy Miller high schools. These clinics will be focused on vaccinating teachers and educations, as well as other people in the Phase 1A and 1B groups.



"The seventh event tomorrow will be at the American Bank Center. This is where H-E-B will have, for the first time, 1,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines," Zanoni said.



This will be the first clinic of its kind offering the newest Johnson and Johnson vaccine here in the Coastal Bend.

"Texans, specifically Nueces County residents, I want you to have hope because as amazing as 12,000 is this week, more is on the way," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

Canales said next week at Commissioners Court they will discuss how the County plans to abide by the governor's loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

Zanoni said even with Governor Abbott’s mask mandate, which will be lifted next Wednesday, City officials and employees will continue wearing masks in the coming months.

Zanoni also addressed concerns about Spring Break in the Coastal Bend, which will bring thousands of tourists from all parts of the country over the next couple of weeks.

"We want to remind our community to be safe when we have people coming in from San Antonio, Houston, all over Texas into our community," Zanoni said. "It increases our chance of catching COVID-19."

