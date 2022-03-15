Several brush fires keep area fire departments, first responders busy Tuesday

Though the weather is great for spring breakers, the conditions are also just right for brush fires, especially among dry vegetation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday was a busy day for area fire crews as fires broke out in several areas around the Coastal Bend.

No injuries were reported at the fire near Odem. Fire departments from Sinton, Annaville, Taft, Fulton, Corpus Christi, Portland and Gregory along with the State Forest Service were among those who fought at least one of the fires.

According to San Patricio Fire Marshall Steven Loving, there was substantial damage to surrounding areas, but nothing too significant.

"This location, we've gotten no residential structures that have been damaged as a result of fire," Loving said. "We have had a couple of sheds outbuildings that were unoccupied and not used for occupancy for people to live in. We did lose a couple of those but no significant losses at this time other than vegetation and a few sheds but no strip residential structures."

Kody Fahrenthold, San Patricio Constable for Precinct Six is grateful that neighbors stepped in to help the homeowner when they did.

"The neighbors came out with a water hose to try to contain the fire," Fahrenthold said. "They did a pretty good job of that. Keeping fire away from the residents. Until fire units got here. "

