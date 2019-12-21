CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While some kids may be looking forward to toys and games this Christmas, others are looking forward to receiving a forever family instead.

Families gathered Friday morning to finalize several adoptions at the Nueces County Courthouse. For some families, adoption has been a long process, but it was certainly worth the wait to see a family become whole.

"He's a miracle child. He's a miracle baby, so I was a blessing for him, and now he's my blessing. We've gone this far with him, and we're doing great, and he's going to do even better," adoptive grandmother Juanita Mendez said.

In 2018, Nueces County had 68 children adopted and given a forever family.

