Several cities in the Coastal Bend are still under water boil advisories

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — For most of us, the water boils have been lifted, but there are still a couple of places in our viewing area that are suffering without running water.

"After we had the winter storm, we still have a lot of, especially elderly, that still do not have their water lines connected," Jim Wells County Commissioner Margie Gonzalez said.

There is an area in Jim Wells County where 700 to 800 families, who live outside city limits, have no water because of frozen pipes and damaged water wells.

Gonzalez is the County Commissioner for Precinct One which includes Tecolote, a colonia about nine miles north of Alice. Tecolote is one of several colonias which suffered a loss of water because of the winter storm.

"As far as water, when the water wells go down and all the lines that run from the water wells to the houses, it freezes," Gonzalez said. "There's a lot of these elderly living on these ranches that they don't have the means and somebody to do it for them."

Along with L&F Distributors and the Coastal Bend Food Bank, the county is conducting a food and water distribution on Tuesday at the precinct one offices at 1203 south highway 281. They will begin handing out the food and water at 1 p.m.

The Duval County Community of Benavides lost water this past weekend because of a water pump problem delivering water from two different towers.

Eloy Perez, the chairman of the water district, mentioned in a Facebook post that the replacement pump has been purchased and that water service should be restored by Tuesday morning.

A check of other Coastal Bend counties showed that out of the more than two dozen communities who lost water service during the winter storm, all have had water service restored.

