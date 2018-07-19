Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If you stepped outside Thursday, you felt the scorching hot sun.

Several counties in the Coastal Bend were placed under a heat advisory Thursday, meaning the heat index can reach temperatures of up to 115 degrees.

When it's that hot, officials say it's not just about staying cool, but staying safe in the summer heat.

The combination of heat and humidity makes it feel like its in the triple-digits outside, and Nueces County fire officials said if you aren't careful, there are many risks, including heat stroke.

"Well you're going to have the cramping. You're going to have Lightheadedness. You're going to stop sweating," said Chief Dale Scott of Nueces County ESD #2, formerly known as the Flour Bluff Volunteer Fire Department. "At that point you really need to contact 911, but try to prevent it from happening in the first place."

Corpus Christi residents out at Lamar Park Thursday were not letting the heat stop them from enjoying some disc golf.

"Just drink plenty of water, I guess. We always carry bottles of water with us when we are out here," one resident said.

Experts also recommend taking breaks in the shade and waiting to run or do any strenuous activity until the early morning or at dusk.

Some other tips besides drinking plenty of water include wearing light, loose-fitting clothes and hats, and for those working in the heat you can also get a camelback to stay hydrated.

