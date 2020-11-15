Several crews working fire in Aransas Pass

There is no word on what started the fire at this time.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Several fire crews are working a fire that broke out in Aransas Pass Sunday.

The fire is on County Road 93A in Aransas Pass.

Fire crews from several different departments are on the scene including Bayside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Rockport, Ingleside and Taft Fire Departments.

Smoke could be seen near homes in the area.

There is no word on what started the fire at this time.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.