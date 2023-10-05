Several fights at Carroll High School prompt CCISD police, ambulance response

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fights at Carroll High School on Wednesday afternoon prompted CCISD police to use pepper spray to try and control the situation.
That department, along with Corpus Christi Police Department's Gang Unit and Corpus Christi Fire Department ambulances, responded to the incident.
CCISD chief Kirby Warnke told 3NEWS on Wednesday afternoon that his department was called in at 12:05 p.m., after several fights broke out on campus.
He was unable to specify how many students were involved in the fights.
The school to be placed on a brief "hold," but Warnke said a lockdown was never in place. Normal school operations have resumed at the school.
Despite gurneys being wheeled into the campus, no one was taken to the hospital, he said.
CCPD was called in to lend support to CCISD officers, said public information Lt. Michael Peña.
This is a developing story. 3NEWS will provide updates as they become available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- No motive, leads after two men found shot to death in SUV near Aransas Pass, police say
- Your 2023 guide to Buc Days
- Peoples Restaurant & Lounge closes its doors after 20 years
- Corpus Christi man kills parking attendant scammer, returns to date, police say
- President Joe Biden commutes Corpus Christi woman's drug sentence
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.