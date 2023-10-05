Several fights at Carroll High School prompt CCISD police, ambulance response

Officers were forced to use pepper spray to try and control the situation, CCISD police chief Kirby Warnke, but no one was taken to the hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fights at Carroll High School on Wednesday afternoon prompted CCISD police to use pepper spray to try and control the situation.

That department, along with Corpus Christi Police Department's Gang Unit and Corpus Christi Fire Department ambulances, responded to the incident.

CCISD chief Kirby Warnke told 3NEWS on Wednesday afternoon that his department was called in at 12:05 p.m., after several fights broke out on campus.

He was unable to specify how many students were involved in the fights.

The school to be placed on a brief "hold," but Warnke said a lockdown was never in place. Normal school operations have resumed at the school.

Despite gurneys being wheeled into the campus, no one was taken to the hospital, he said.

CCPD was called in to lend support to CCISD officers, said public information Lt. Michael Peña.

This is a developing story. 3NEWS will provide updates as they become available.

