Several fire crews battle large brush fire Saturday afternoon

According to Nueces County ESD 2 Chief Dale Scott the fire went from FM 763 all the way down through a creek bed, back up and then headed towards FM 665.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire crews spent much of Saturday afternoon into the evening battling a brush fire.

According to Nueces County ESD 2 Chief Dale Scott the fire went from FM 763 all the way down through a creek bed, back up and then headed towards FM 665. He says the fire began at 2:33 p.m.

Scott says it appears someone may have been burning trash and it got away from them causing a large brush fire.

Crews on the scene included ESD 1,2,3, CCFD, Texas Forest Service who brought in two bulldozers, and a resident brought a crop duster to drop water on the fire also.

According to Scott, the fire was under control at 7:00 PM, but crews are still working on hot spots.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.