Several flights from Corpus Christi International Airport cancelled due to DFW airport closure

Five flights have been cancelled as of 10 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were planning on flying out of Corpus Christi International Airport Thursday, you may want to check your flight.

The cancellations come as Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has suspended all airport operations until at least 11 a.m. due to the weather impacts.

Airport officials said that runways are not operational while being treated for snow and ice. They anticipate opening the first runway within the next hour.

"Customers should check with their airlines before heading to the Airport," DFW Airport said in a statement. "Our operations crews are also continuing to treat all roads, bridges and overpasses. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

The DFW Airport teams has been working to treat roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

