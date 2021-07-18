Several Nueces County Law Enforcement agencies find money hidden inside vehicle during traffic stop

According to the Robstown Police Department, the driver and passenger were both arrested.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Several Nueces County Law Enforcement agencies made a massive cash seizure this weekend.

Officers with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a vehicle in Robstown around 5 o'clock on Saturday.

They were able to obtain probable cause to search the vehicle and found a substantial amount of money hidden inside. According to the Robstown Police Department, the driver and passenger were both arrested.

The officers were made up of the Interdiction Unit, which includes Robstown, Bishop PD's, Nueces County Constable's from Precinct Three and the Nueces County District Attorneys Office.

