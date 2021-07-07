Several roads flooded after Rockport gets over seven inches of rain since midnight

ROCKPORT, Texas — During the current heavy rain event, there are certain streets that have become impassable, especially in Rockport. Rockport has received over seven inches of rain since just midnight last night.
Here is a list of roads in Rockport that are impassable:
- Chaparral between Lanfair and Business 35
- Market Street between Verne and Fuqua
- Champions at Royal Oaks Drive
- Champions at Traylor
- Enterprise from Live Oak to Omohundro
- Omohundro Street from Maple to Enterprise
- FM 2165 from Linden to Business 35
- Market Street from S Austin Street to S Magnolia Street
- 100 block of Sparks Drive (not in City)
- Bois D’Arc (Lamar) high standing water
Several neighborhood retention ponds are overflowing into low lying areas, to include the Country Club, Captains Bay, Woody Acres, etc.
This list will be updated as any new information comes in.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.