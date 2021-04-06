Several roads to Chapman Ranch closed due to flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several inches of rain have fallen in the last day in South Texas. Add that to heavy rains received a couple of weeks ago and you may run into some flooding issues.
TxDOT announced Friday morning that South Highway 286 (Crosstown Extension) from FM 2444 (Staples) to Chapman Ranch is closed.
FM 70 from Highway 77 to Chapman Ranch is also closed. Both roads are closed due to standing water.
Please find an alternate route.
