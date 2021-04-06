Several roads to Chapman Ranch closed due to flooding

TxDOT tweeted that Crosstown Extension (SH 286) from Staples (FM 2444) to Chapman Ranch and FM 70 from US 77 to Chapman Ranch are closed due to standing water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several inches of rain have fallen in the last day in South Texas. Add that to heavy rains received a couple of weeks ago and you may run into some flooding issues.

TxDOT announced Friday morning that South Highway 286 (Crosstown Extension) from FM 2444 (Staples) to Chapman Ranch is closed.

FM 70 from Highway 77 to Chapman Ranch is also closed. Both roads are closed due to standing water.

Due to water on road, SH 286 is closed from FM 2444 in Corpus Christi south to Chapman Ranch and FM 70 is closed from US 77 frontage road at Bishop to Chapman Ranch. Please do not drive around barricades. Visit https://t.co/eaTEeQrFOY for continuously update road conditions. pic.twitter.com/PeeyfP2r0p — TxDOT Corpus Christi (@TxDOT_Corpus) June 4, 2021

Please find an alternate route.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.