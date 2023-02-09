x
Several small fires at Sunrise Mall Saturday evening

This fire is being treated as arson as trash was lit in several spots of the building.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several small fires broke out around 6:30 p.m. this evening in a vacant section of the closed down Sunrise Mall, near Planet Fitness.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Brandon Wade said the fires were quickly put out by fire crews.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for more information.

