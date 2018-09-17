ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) — After the several rainstorms that hit the Coastal Bend, cities experienced flooded streets and property. Rockport neighborhoods were flooded even after the rain cleared which caused a major problem for homeowners like Nancy Pierce.

"It's horrible," she said.

Pierce has lived in Rockport for ten years, she said this flooding is the worst she's experienced.

"This is the worst it's ever been," she added.

Pierce's property backs up to a drainage ditch which usually handles an influx of water but this time, she said it turned into a deep creek.

"So it's basically a river running through it, it's horrible!"

The water was up to Pierce's knees in her backyard, she said she saw cotton-mouth snakes swimming through in addition to the mass amount of mosquitoes. She added it's not safe for her young grandchildren to leave the house.

"Only if they're carried," when asked how her grandchildren leave.

Even though she'll have to replace her shed, her washer and dryer in addition to the insulation under her home, nothing can break her spirit after surviving Hurricane Harvey.

"We made it through one, you know the hurricane, well we'll do the best we can now."

