Several traffic accidents reported in Corpus Christi

Authorities are urging everyone to stay off the roads. Stay with 3News for the latest updates.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police and fire are busy out on the roadways working several traffic accidents.



Sunday evening officers were called out to block off the on ramps along both directions of SPID as police were dealing with several crashes.

Nueces County ESD 2 also responded to a traffic accident involving 7 to 8 vehicles on Oso Bridge SPID Eastbound.

