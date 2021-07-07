City suggests residents stop flushing toilets, using drains as sewer system is overwhelmed with rainwater

Flooded roads have backed up sewers in several areas, the city reports.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in Flour Bluff have been dealing with flooding on some of their roads. Drainage was backed up Wednesday and the rain filled up the roadways.

After letting the City of Corpus Christi know where the flooding was, crew members went out and got rid of most of the water on the road. However, the issue is no longer flooding, but sewer lines.

One resident said since the heavy downpour, him and his wife haven't been able to flush the toilet. He said it's happened before and it usually doesn't take long for the problem to be resolved, but with more water on the way, it could be awhile.

"It's an inconvenience more than anything else and once the drainage subsides, within five or six hours after that, the sewer will catch up and you'll be able to flush the commodes again, but this is, I think, the third time this year that we've had this happen," resident John Michael said.

The City of Corpus Christi is monitoring the water level at Oso Creek, which is forecast to reach the 24-foot stage by Thursday morning. Flooding is possible from the Violet area to Oso Bay.

Flooding in the Flour Bluff area has led to some short-term street closures. City workers have utilized portable pumps to drain the water off the roads and reopen them.

Some people are experiencing sewer backups in isolated residential areas of the city. The city said this is a direct sign that the sewer distribution system is overwhelmed and full of rainwater. City leaders said the City’s Utilities Department suggests homeowners be patient, stop flushing toilets and stop using drains in homes until the rain subsides so the sewer system can catch up. Customers can call the City’s Call Center, 361-826-CITY (2489) to have a technician service their issue.

During inclement weather, we want our community to be safe. If you must get out in these conditions, remember:

Do not drive around barricades.

Drive slower than usual, so you have time to react to other traffic on the roadway.

Turn on your headlights, so you are visible to other vehicles and pedestrians.

Be aware of possible flooding in low-lying areas.

If you must be on the road, be aware and find an alternative route.

Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded road, Turn-Around. Don’t Drown.

The Solid Waste Services Department reminds residents street flooding can turn over trash and recycling carts and asks customers to wait until morning to put out carts. During this weather event, do not place them in street gutters. If necessary, place carts in the area behind the curb but not blocking the sidewalk.

