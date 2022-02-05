How a series of paintings helped tip investigators off to a multi-state sex trafficking ring based out of Plano

Example video title will go here for this video

'You see it every day,' said John Perez, who runs the North Texas Trafficking Task Force. 'You just don't know what you're looking for.'

A Story More Common Than You Might Think

Then there's the matter of the curious paintings police found in Bearden's home.

Per the report, they held "booking appointments," coordinated out-of-state trafficking transactions and posted advertisements for sexual services online.

The DOJ report also included the details of the operation that Bearden was running. It explained the roles that three other women -- all of whom were also charged -- played in his operation.

But this story isn't that cut and dry. There's plenty more beneath the surface.

The Department of Justice report that was released after Bearden was sentenced in 2021 says that he eventually pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as a felon -- as well as to additional charges of coercion, enticement and aiding and abetting.

Months later, with the help of Homeland Security Investigations Dallas, Plano detectives discovered Bearden was also running a human trafficking ring out of the very same house he'd initially called police to investigate.

Then, as they continued to investigate , they discovered that Bearden was a convicted felon -- meaning he was not lawfully able to own those guns.

First, they saw that there were multiple guns in his house.

When officers arrived at Bearden's home to file a report, they noticed a few things.

In August 2018, Wayne Bearden called the Plano Police Department to report a robbery at his house.

"This trafficker was less violent," Perez said. "If [his victims] didn’t make their quota, he wouldn’t beat them as bad.”

During his investigation, Perez said he learned that Bearden's victims said they "chose" him because he was less abusive than their previous traffickers, who raped or severely beat them when they didn't make their quota.

"These traffickers are usually really well-spoken," Perez said. "They’re really eloquent, and they bring this promise of grandeur."

Other paintings showed a woman handing a man cash, a view of the Dallas skyline with "Wayne B" painted onto a road sign and images of women being sexualized and in positions of weakness. Multiple paintings showed a man's shoes or wrist, always featuring designer lookalike accessories.

"'Choosing season' is something these targets and traffickers talk about, where a victim of trafficking will choose their trafficker," Perez said.

Another painting shows a forest with a sign that reads "choosing season" and features someone hiding behind a tree in the shadows.

One of the paintings shows a woman's bare back as she lies face-down and gripping a chain running between what appears to be feet belonging to a man standing over her.

There were about two dozen in all. The paintings are all on large canvases, and they featured images of different aspects of what Perez describes as a trafficking culture.

"Then some were so graphic we just had to destroy them," Perez said.

Perez still keeps a number of those paintings in his office to use for educational training purposes. Others sit in the U.S. Attorney's office as evidence.

He said one of the things that tipped off officers about Bearden -- in addition to his guns -- were the paintings hanging on the walls throughout his home.

It's his job to look and really see.

"It's in plain sight," Perez said of the signs of sex trafficking that exist all around us. "You see it every day. You just don't know what you're looking for."

Chapter 2 : A Story More Common Than You Might Think

Bekah Charleston said cases like Bearden's are common.

“That allure is that ostentatious, that fancy lifestyle," said Charleston, herself a survivor of trafficking. "That’s what sells to victims, and they think they’re going to get to keep those things”

Charleston was a teenager when she met her trafficker.

She'd ran away from home and met what she presumed to be a "nice guy." It took just two days for that notion to fall apart.

“He told me to get in the car with the other two girls, and they would show me the ropes," Charleston said. “I found myself in the backseat of a car on Harry Hines Boulevard at 17 years old, being told exactly how to ask people to have sex with me, and exactly how much money I had to charge them.”

Charleston was trafficked for the next 10 years of her life.

“He beat us constantly," Charleston said of her trafficker. "When someone beats you brutally, you believe them when they say they’re going to kill you -- so I kept my mouth shut."

Charleston was arrested multiple times, but in 2006 was convicted of tax evasion. She said law enforcement hoped she would reveal the details of the trafficking ring she was trapped in, but she was too afraid to do so.

"I wound up serving 13 months in federal prison because I was too scared to tell on him," Charleston said. “I did not have hope for a future that did not revolve around my body being sold. I never thought I’d get out. I didn’t think I’d live to see 21."

After she was released, her trafficker eventually went to prison. It was then that Charleston took advantage of her opportunity to get out.