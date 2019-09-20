ALICE, Texas — The Mayor of Alice did not hold back when talking about why she filed criminal charges against an Alice police sergeant.

Sergeant Enrique Saenz has been put on indefinite suspension by the Alice Police Department.

"He violated to go to the badge. If he felt comfortable doing it to the Mayor of the city who knows what he can do to my citizens, that's my fear the protection of my citizens. It all goes back to Public Safety he took an oath to protect and serve, and he violated completely," Mayor Jolene Vanover said.

The City of Alice provided 3News the charge letter against Sergeant Enrique Saenz.

According to the charge letter, back in March the FBI begin an investigation into allegations of unauthorized personal use of government office equipment including information technology.

Alice Police chief said that the FBI revealed that Saenz online investigative account had been compromised.

"In that system, all your personally-identifying information is in there. So Social Security everything you know he could take my identity and use it how he wants to," Vanover said.

While the FBI continues its investigation, the city hired an independent investigator.

According to the charge letter, Saenz admitted to using the system to search for information on friends and family members as a way to test the accuracy of the system. The letter also states that Saenz did a search on Mayor Jolene Vanover for reasons that the sergeant cannot credibly explain.

The charge letter accuses Saenz of using his law enforcement computer system to look up information in another Alice resident, Newell Atkinson. The letter states that Saenz admitted to Atkinson search because he perceived that Atkinson was against the collective bargaining effort going on between the city and the Police union.

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas will represent Saenz at his civil service hearing connected to his suspension.

"We are anxious to get this case before an arbitrator. The arbitration is a public hearing which will take place within the next six months. We will be able to put forth all of our evidence and our arguments about why he should never have been fired," CLEAT Attorney Celeste Robertson said.

Vanover told 3News that Saenz should never again be a police officer. On top of that. Vanover also filed criminal charges against the officer for fraudulent use of government property, misuse Of authority, and official oppression.

"To think that he was above the law, it's not okay. I don't care who you, are, where you're at how long you've been in the department nobody is above the law," Vanover said.

Vanover said that the Texas Rangers are looking into Saenz' charges.

