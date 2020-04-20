CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The inside (left) lane of the SH 286 southbound frontage road is scheduled to be closed between Holly Road and Saratoga Road for two weeks due to utility work.

The work location is between the exit ramp to Saratoga and the entrance ramp to SH 286 southbound over Saratoga. Both ramps will remain open during the utility work.

The frontage road, however, will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the area. Southbound traffic on the frontage road must yield to motorists using the Saratoga exit ramp. A map of the lane closure is attached.

Motorists may experience delays and are urged to follow all traffic control devices and to slow down in the work zone.

