SH 358 mainlane closures due to freeze

Westbound SPID mainlanes have been closed due to icy conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following reports of icy conditions and a crash on SH 358 (SPID), TxDOT has closed westbound mainlanes from Paul Jones to Kostoryz. Eastbound entry ramps have been able to remain open.

Traffic will be able to exit the highway and make use of the access roads for travel. TxDOT crews will be putting ice rock onto the road to improve conditions.

At this time, TxDOT hopes to have mainlanes open again by 7:00 a.m.

Currently the Harbor bridge and the JFK Causeway remain open, but drivetexas.org is showing reports of ice on the JFK Causeway.

Remember to drive slow, and stay safe.

The crash occurred on SPID and Nile. There is no further information available on it at this time.

