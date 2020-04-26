CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In preparation for the opening of the new Kostoryz/Carroll exit as part of the SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) ramp reversal project, Texas Department of Transportation contractors will close various flyovers and mainlanes overnight Sunday, April 26.

To implement the traffic switch, three SH 286 (Crosstown) flyovers to SH 358 and the eastbound main lanes of SH 358 will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

A map of the closures and alternate routes is attached.

TxDoT

The closures include:

SH 358 Eastbound Mainlane Closure

All eastbound mainlanes will be closed from SH 286 to Kostoryz Road as crews close the existing Kostoryz/Carroll exit ramp and prepare to open the new ramp. All eastbound traffic will merge to one right lane at Greenwood Drive, take the Ayers Street exit, and continue east on the SH 358 frontage road under SH 286. Drivers may re-enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Kostoryz.

SH 286/SH 358 Flyover Closures

The flyovers from northbound and southbound SH 286 to eastbound SH 358 will be closed. All northbound SH 286 drivers wanting to access eastbound SH 358 will take the Holly Road exit, travel north on the SH 286 frontage road to the SH 358 eastbound frontage road, continue east through the Kostoryz intersection, and enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Kostoryz. All southbound SH 286 drivers wanting to access eastbound SH 358 will take the Holly Road exit, use the turnaround at Holly, travel north on the SH 286 frontage road to the SH 358 eastbound frontage road, continue east through the Kostoryz intersection, and enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Kostoryz.

The flyover from southbound SH 286 to westbound SH 358 will be closed. All southbound SH 286 drivers wishing to access westbound SH 358 may exit at Gollihar Road, remain on the southbound SH 286 frontage road/westbound SH 358 frontage road through the Greenwood Drive intersection, and enter the westbound SH 358 mainlanes just west of Greenwood.



All work is weather permitting, and motorists should expect delays.