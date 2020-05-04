CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) ramp reversal project, motorists should expect various turnaround and frontage road closures next week. All work is weather permitting, according to city officials.

SH 358 Eastbound Frontage Road Closures

9 p.m. Sunday, April 5, through 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 10: One eastbound frontage road lane will be closed in various locations between Kostoryz Road and Airline Road. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

SH 358 Turnaround Closures

Until further notice: The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound and westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnarounds at Everhart Road will be closed intermittently for overpass widening work. Drivers on the eastbound and westbound frontage roads may make a left turn at Everhart.

Until further notice: The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound and westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnarounds at Kostoryz and Carroll Lane will be closed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at these intersections which will remain open.

Additional closures may be scheduled as weather allows and will be announced as they are confirmed.

For more information on the SH 358 ramp reversal project, motorists are encouraged to follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District’s Twitter feed @TxDOT_Corpus, and/or visit the project webpage at TxDOT.gov (key word search “SH 358 Reconstruction”) for project information and to subscribe to email updates.