CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most of the numbers are in from this year's Share Your Christmas Food Drive, and it's looking like another successful year!

The 32nd annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive was held Friday, Dec. 6, at the KIII-TV studios and at particpating H-E-B stores all over the Coastal Bend. In terms of poundage, over 40,000 pounds of food were donated.

Coastal Bend schools also collected over 55,000 thousand pounds, bringing the total amount of Share Your Christmas donations to 95,000 pounds of food.

An additional $46,000 was raised during the one-day food drive event. That number does not include tear pad donations that are collected at H-E-B registers.

Tuesday was the last day the tear pads were available at the grocery store.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: