Help KIII, H-E-B bring holiday cheer to those who need it most during our Share Your Christmas event Friday

Students, volunteers and H-E-B are determined to make this year a successful one for Share Your Christmas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year, Share your Christmas with KIII and the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

KIII-TV's annual Share Your Christmas drive is today. The event looks a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is not stopping us from helping provide food to those who need it most.

Students, volunteers and H-E-B are determined to make this year a successful one for Share Your Christmas.

We hope today you can visit your favorite H-E-B store and choose to donate groceries or add a contribution at the checkout.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.