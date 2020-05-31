CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many businesses have re-opened and some are struggling. Our Julissa Garza spoke with the owner of Teffany’s Dance Studio in Calallen.

We got a closer look at how she is staying positive and continuing to share her passion for dance with her students, despite all the challenges.

Teffany Ibarra owner of Teffany’s Dance Studio in Calallen has been passionate about dancing her entire life.

She took her first dance class at three years old and she has been dancing ever since. In 2019, Ibarra opened her own dance studio.

“I open the dance studio, not for the money or because it’s a hobby, but because it’s my life. It’s something I’ve done my entire life," said Ibarra.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused her dance studio to close, but she continued to have classes through Zoom.

All of her students were part of the online classes, including families affected financially by the pandemic.

Trying to keep her business afloat, Ibarra applied for small business loans.

“I don’t qualify for the PPP because I don’t have employees. I have choreographers that are contracted, so that knocked me out, but then the EIDL, I did qualify for. They say up to $10,000 can be given but I qualified for $1000 and I have yet to get it," said Ibarra.

Ibarra's dance studio opened back up Monday, May 18, following CDC guidelines.

There were no guidelines for dance studios, so she combined the guidelines for gyms and childcare facilities.

“I have marked out 6 x 8’ squares so that gives each dancer about 48 square feet," says Ibarra.

Ibarra says she cleans, disinfects, and sanitized the studio in between each class.

Despite obstacles, she continues to run her business, pay choreographers out of her pocket, and bring smiles to her students.

