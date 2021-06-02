Sharing your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media could help scammers get your information

Although it may sound harmless, think about the information you are instantly putting out there.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Better Business Bureau has issued an alert warning to those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination and share a photo of their vaccination card on social media.

Apparently, it has become a trend, as those who are vaccinated want to encourage others to do the same.

Katie Galan, Regional Director for the BBB, says, “People are excited and happy about getting their vaccine and what we’re seeing now is that they’re taking a picture of themselves with the vaccination card they received.”

Although it may sound harmless, think about the information you are instantly putting out there. In addition to your name and home address, it may also include your birthday, which vaccine you got, and where.

Galan warns, “Although that information seems like it may not be that big of a deal if somebody has it, that’s really all a scammer needs to begin to find more information about you.”

It also provides the dishonest with the chance to produce phony cards, which some may buy and offer as proof that they have been vaccinated. It is already happening overseas, and the BBB says it will happen here.

If you are wondering about safer ways to get the good news out, consider sharing your vaccine sticker or simply adding a frame to your profile picture on Facebook.

Galan says either would be a much better alternative when it comes to protecting yourself. “Just taking little steps like that and being a bit more cautious with what you’re sharing will help eliminate your risk of being scammed by someone.”

Remember, scammers can only do what they do with your help. Don’t let this pandemic become their shot at ‘sticking it’ to the unsuspecting.

