Shark Awareness Day highlights the fin-credible animals who share our ocean

As we know, sharks don't have the best PR, but as menacing as they may appear, these animals are not generally a threat to humans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shark Awareness Day swam through, Thursday, and officials with the Texas State Aquarium wanted to remind everyone how important they are to us.

Aquarium officials told 3NEWS that sharks have a very meaningful role in our ecosystem. One reason being that sharks hunt down fish who are sick and weak, which helps prevent disease from spreading to other fish populations.

Sharks and other sea life are all doing their best to keep the balance in our beautiful oceans. If you want to learn more, it may be time to book that next trip to the aquarium!

