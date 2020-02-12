Shelters looking to help the homeless stay warm as colder weather approaches

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been difficult for shelters to provide their normal resources for the homeless due to restrictions in place.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cooler weather is heading our way -- something that will continue throughout the month as winter approaches -- and that can put an additional challenge and strain on those experiencing homelessness.

At the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, they have nearly 230 beds to offer, but this year they have had to scale back and only allow about 130 people in. Shelter directors say they have started to use more resources going out to the streets to help wherever they can now that the weather is getting colder.

"It absolutely breaks my heart because I just stood out in it last night about 10 o'clock and I said I would not want to sleep out here," said Carole Murphrey, executive director of the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission. "I'd have to be really covered up."

Murphrey said because they have been unable to bring more people in, they are also beginning to run out of the supplies they can give out. They are asking the community for help with donations of jackets, blankets and tarps. You can drop off donations at their facility located at 210 S. Alameda Street.

